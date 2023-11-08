Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

