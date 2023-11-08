Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,669 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

