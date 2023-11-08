Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
