Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

NYSE GS opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

