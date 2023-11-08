Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.66. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

