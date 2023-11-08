Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

