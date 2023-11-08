Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

