Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,846,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $304.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.76 and a 12 month high of $308.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

