Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

PRU opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

