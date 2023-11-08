Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 583.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

