Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $164.91 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

