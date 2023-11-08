Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $719,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.