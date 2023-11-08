Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

