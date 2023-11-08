Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,455 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

