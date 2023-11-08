Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBD stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

