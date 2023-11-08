Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after buying an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.