Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.