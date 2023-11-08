Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.