Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.