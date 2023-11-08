Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

