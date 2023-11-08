Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,131 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $87,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 818,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

