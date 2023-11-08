Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.92% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $132,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 250,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $60.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

