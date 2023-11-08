MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

MRC Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 542.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

