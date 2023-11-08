MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Shares Down 0.4%

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.14. 51,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14.
MRI Interventions Company Profile
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
