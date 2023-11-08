MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.71

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 28304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.