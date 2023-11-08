MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.