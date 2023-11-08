MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $497.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.39. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

