Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 8.7 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.