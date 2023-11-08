Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Nasdaq worth $251,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 325,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,059. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

