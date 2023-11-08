National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$104.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$87.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.40. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.66%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6790393 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

