National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $477.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.04. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $194.25 and a 12 month high of $488.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.