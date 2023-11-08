Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $11,450.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £114.50 ($141.34) and last traded at £112.50 ($138.87), with a volume of 1440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £112.50 ($138.87).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,336.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,412.77. The stock has a market cap of £11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.24.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nationwide Building Society
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.