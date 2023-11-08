Needham & Company LLC Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $2.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AdTheorent Stock Up 5.9 %

ADTH stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

