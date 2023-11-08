Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

