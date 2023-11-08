NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$592.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.19 million.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 14.2 %
NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
