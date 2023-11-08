Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
Nerdy Trading Down 18.1 %
Shares of NRDY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,827. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NRDY
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nerdy
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.