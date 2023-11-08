Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $4.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

NRDY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $524.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,199.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,698,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,891,715.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

