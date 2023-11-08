Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.05. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 72,750 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRDY

Nerdy Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,602,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.