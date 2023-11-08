NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3527 per share on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

