NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3527 per share on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
NEXT Price Performance
NEXT stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.
NEXT Company Profile
