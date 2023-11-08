Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

KIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Shares of KIND opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

