Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 693364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Nextdoor Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

