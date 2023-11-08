NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,301 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of NextGen Healthcare worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

