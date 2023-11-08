Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Issues Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 3.1 %
NPNYY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
