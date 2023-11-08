Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Issues Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 3.1 %

NPNYY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

