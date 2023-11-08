Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03. 137,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 80,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.