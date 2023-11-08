Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nordson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

