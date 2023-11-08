Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Shares Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The company has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25.
Northern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sterling gold project located in Nye County, Nevada; the Richardson property covering an approximately 11,300 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Hilltop gold property covering an approximately 12,600 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.
