Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Trading Up 4.9%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 492,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

