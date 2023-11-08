Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.66 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Novanta by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.