Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.38. 1,975,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,304,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $456.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

