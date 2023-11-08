NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.35

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 73666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 826.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

