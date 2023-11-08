NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.54. 4,478,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,078,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

